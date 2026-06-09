Eric Bischoff believes it may be time for WWE to move Cody Rhodes in a different direction.

During a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Bischoff discussed Rhodes’ current run as a top babyface and admitted he has lost interest in seeing more of the same version of the character.

“I’m over Cody as a babyface champion.”

Bischoff made it clear that his comments were not meant as criticism of Rhodes personally. Instead, he explained that after several years of Rhodes in the same role, he feels WWE has reached a point where a major character change would be more compelling.

“It’s not that I don’t like it. It’s just that I’m kind of had my fill of it there. There’s just not a lot of desire for me to see what the next iteration of Cody as a baby face is going to bring because we’ve been seeing it a lot for the last couple years.”

Bischoff then suggested that taking the championship away from Rhodes could be the first step toward a heel turn.

“I’d get that belt off of him somehow some way that would begin his journey into healedom because I think there’s a lot of story, a lot of great work.”

He continued by praising Rhodes’ ability as a performer and actor, noting that he believes Rhodes has the tools necessary to succeed in a completely different role.

“Cody’s acting, performing ability because he’s an actor. He is an actor. He could bring that heel character to life in a way that not too many people could because not very many people have his acting ability.”

Bischoff closed by reiterating that he is more interested in seeing what a heel version of Rhodes could look like than continuing his current run as WWE’s top babyface.

“I want to see that. That gets me excited. Babyface Cody, sorry. Been there, done that a lot.”