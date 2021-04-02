Eric Bischoff covered the end of WCW during the latest episode of 83 weeks.

Jerry “The King” Lawler quit the WWE in February 2001 because the company fired his then-wife Stacy “The Kat” Carter.

It turns out that Lawler reached out to him about making the jump to WCW. He talked about this during the episode. Lawler returned to the company in November 2001.

“Jerry called me. I remember because I had never had a conversation with Jerry. I mean, I certainly knew of Jerry and held him in high regard, but I had never even said hello to him. We hadn’t crossed paths. We hadn’t talked on the phone. Nothing. I was in Los Angeles. I’m driving and I get a phone call from Jerry Lawler. Obviously, I recognized his voice instantly. We chatted for a few minutes and he let me know he was free. He heard that I had something going and wanted to know if I was interested. I said, ‘Absolutely Jerry. Let’s follow this up.’ Nothing ever came of it. I don’t know what I would have done with him, but we would have done something with him for sure.”