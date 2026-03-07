Eric Bischoff recently reflected on the leadership structure in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling during the era when John Gaburick joined the company, and he believes the approach was destined to fail from the start.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast alongside host Conrad Thompson and former wrestling producer David Sahadi, Bischoff discussed the internal politics that shaped TNA during that period.

Sahadi explained that when Gaburick was first brought into the company, the expectation was that he would primarily oversee post production operations in Nashville rather than become involved in creative decisions or television production. According to Sahadi, that arrangement appeared to change quickly after Gaburick arrived.

Bischoff said he had already taken steps in his contract to avoid broader management responsibilities unless they directly involved creative or television production.

“When John came in I was in a weird spot at TNA because I didn’t want to be involved in management,” Bischoff said. “I made it clear in my contract that I wasn’t going to participate in management things like meetings unless it involved television or creative.”

Bischoff added that he quickly sensed the full scope of Gaburick’s responsibilities was not being clearly communicated within the company.

“Dixie was very careful trying to communicate John’s role in a way that she was hoping wouldn’t offend me or piss me off,” he said, referring to former TNA president Dixie Carter. “But I could tell she was leaving things out. There was more she wasn’t telling me than she was.”

His concerns grew after attending a meeting with Carter’s mother in Dallas, where he said he noticed Gaburick attempting to position himself as a leader despite not having authority over creative decisions.

“During the course of that meeting I saw John jockeying for position,” Bischoff said. “John didn’t report to me and he didn’t have influence over what I did creatively, but I saw him doing a very amateurish job of trying to position himself as a leader.”

Despite his criticism, Bischoff acknowledged that Gaburick understood the operational mechanics of the wrestling business.

“John knew the mechanics. John understood the process very well,” Bischoff said. “If John’s role would have been to oversee process and stay out of creative or talent issues, John would have been very effective because that’s what he was good at.”

According to Bischoff, the problems began when Gaburick attempted to take on a much larger leadership role within the company.

“But instead John came in to try to be Vince McMahon. He came in strong and hard and there was no way it was going to work.”

Bischoff also suggested that Gaburick underestimated the complex internal dynamics within the Carter family’s ownership of the promotion.

“John didn’t take the time to try to understand the dynamics of the Carter family because the politics within the Carter family as it related to TNA was a minefield in and of itself.”

Bischoff ultimately summarized Gaburick’s arrival with a blunt description.

“John just came in like a bull in a china shop and it just wasn’t going to work.”

The comments offer another look at the internal struggles that shaped TNA during that era, a time marked by leadership changes and competing visions for the company’s direction.

Do you think leadership decisions like this played a major role in TNA’s struggles during that era, or were there bigger factors that held the company back?