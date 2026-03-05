A potential WWE match between Logan Paul and Bad Bunny continues to generate speculation, and according to Eric Bischoff, the bout could turn out far better than many might expect.

The discussion began after Paul publicly took shots at Bad Bunny ahead of the rapper’s Super Bowl halftime performance last month. While many fans initially thought the comments were genuine, Paul later admitted on his Impaulsive podcast that the remarks were part of a storyline, which fueled speculation that the music superstar could return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Although there are currently no confirmed plans for a singles match between the two, the idea of them eventually sharing the ring has continued to circulate within the wrestling community.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said he believes Paul has the talent to guide the rapper through a strong performance if the match ever happens.

“It goes against every instinct I have, but I think he could, because he’s a special person,” Bischoff said. “He’s a special athlete.”

Bischoff praised Paul’s rapid development as a professional wrestler, noting how impressive his in-ring skills are despite his limited experience.

“He’s probably in his mid-20s, high 30s. Mid-30s in terms of number of matches, and look how freaking good he is,” Bischoff explained. “That is impossible. He is impossibly good at this stage of his career.”

To date, Paul has wrestled just over 30 matches in WWE, including a standout showing in the 2026 Elimination Chamber match where he pinned three opponents. According to Bischoff, Paul’s ability stands out across nearly every aspect of wrestling performance.

“You could compare him to anybody in any category — timing, selling, ring psychology, athleticism — and he excels in every one of them.”

Because of that, Bischoff believes a match between Paul and Bad Bunny would likely exceed expectations rather than become the type of celebrity match fans sometimes expect to fall apart.

“Normally I would say there’s not a chance in the world and I’d buy it just to watch the trainwreck,” he admitted. “But not in this case.”

“In this case, I think he could do it. Not only could he do it, I would fully expect that it would be one of the best matches on the card.”