Eric Bischoff believes modern wrestling has become far too reliant on factions, arguing that most of them fail because they are not built around strong enough stories.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff discussed whether a storyline like the nWo could work in today’s wrestling environment. While Bischoff believes it could, he said wrestling needs to take a break from constantly introducing new groups.

“Let’s not have any more factions for a while. We just keep cranking factions out like they’re cookies in a cookie dough press. And they all suck. With the exception of The Bloodline, what has come across the line?”

Bischoff said the issue is not that modern audiences are too different or that social media makes major wrestling stories impossible. Instead, he believes companies are using factions as a shortcut rather than building meaningful stories.

“They’re really cool factions and they get positioned well and they got really cool posters and all kinds of cool s***, but they fizzle out within 90 or 120 days. Next, let’s do another one.”

Bischoff pushed back hard on the idea that wrestling can no longer create faction storylines with the impact of the nWo because fans consume content differently now.

“The willingness to go, ‘Oh, well, we just can’t do it anymore because things are different now and people watch your f****** TV on their phone.’ This is bulls***. You’re just making excuses for the fact that you can’t come up with a good f****** story. Everything is story-driven.”

Bischoff said the success of the nWo came down to carefully timed story beats, from Scott Hall’s arrival to Kevin Nash joining him, Bischoff being powerbombed, and Hulk Hogan’s eventual heel turn.

“The story the way you laid out week one, Scott Hall, week two, week three, here comes Kevin Nash, week four, Eric is powerbombed off the stage, then Hulk Hogan turns heel. The beats within that story were timed so perfectly that the story is what made it work.”

Bischoff added that constantly trying to recreate the nWo or D-Generation X without the same level of storytelling is not creative.

“Crapping out factions once every three months hoping to get lightning in the bottle is not creative.”

Despite his criticism, Bischoff said another major faction on the level of the nWo or The Bloodline could happen again if the story is strong enough.

“Do I think another nWo or another Bloodline could come along? Absolutely I do. But when it does, because it will, you’ll be able to go back and look at this or listen to this podcast 20 years from now and go, ‘Oh, s***. He was talking about story. It’s a good story.'”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.