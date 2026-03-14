Eric Bischoff believes Brian “Road Dogg” James could be exactly what AEW needs following his recent departure from WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer parted ways with WWE earlier this month after spending twelve years working as a writer and producer for the company. During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff discussed the situation and suggested that AEW should strongly consider bringing James in.

According to Bischoff, Road Dogg’s experience in wrestling creative could help address several of the issues he believes AEW currently struggles with.

“I think if he’s got desire to remain in creative, personally, I would love to see him sit down with Tony Khan, because he’s exactly what Tony Khan needs.”

Despite that suggestion, Bischoff acknowledged that the personalities involved might make such a partnership difficult.

“If I’m AEW, and I’m maybe hanging on by a thread, the first guy I would go to is someone like Road Dogg because he can help.”

Bischoff argued that James’ knowledge of wrestling storytelling could specifically help improve what he sees as weaknesses in AEW’s current creative approach.

“He can help specifically with the weaknesses and the flaws in the AEW approach.”

If AEW is not interested in bringing James in, Bischoff suggested that TNA Wrestling could also be a logical landing spot. According to Bischoff, the promotion could benefit from experienced creative minds as it looks to strengthen its position with its television partner.

“That’s probably the most obvious, most likely place they would land, because of their need and his skillset.”

Bischoff also emphasized that chemistry within a wrestling creative team is crucial to producing a successful show. He suggested that Road Dogg may have struggled in modern WWE because the company’s current corporate structure is very different from the environment he originally thrived in.

“He’s a good guy, but he’s old school.”

Bischoff added that during the Vince McMahon era, the culture within WWE was built around a different style of creative collaboration.

“From the outside looking in, WWE has become so corporate that a guy like Road Dogg, who’s not a corporate guy, he’s a square peg that’s being forced into this round corporate hole.”

Because of that shift, Bischoff believes James may find greater success in a promotion with a less corporate creative environment.

“In that corporate, sanitized, ultra-corporate environment, a guy like Road Dogg is going to struggle.”