Eric Bischoff believes Road Dogg could thrive in TNA Wrestling, arguing that the WWE Hall of Famer would bring valuable experience and instincts to the promotion’s creative team.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff admitted he has never worked directly with Road Dogg but still spoke highly of what he believes he could contribute.

“I’ve never worked with him, so I absolutely have no idea. Certainly know of him. So my opinion doesn’t really mean much.”

Bischoff suggested that Road Dogg’s struggles in WWE may have been more about fit than ability.

“I think clearly out of place in the TKO version of WWE. Clearly out of place. Square peg, round hole. Just never going to work.”

He continued by emphasizing that the issue wasn’t talent, but compatibility.

“It’s not who’s right and who’s wrong. It’s just the chemistry just doesn’t work.”

Bischoff also described Road Dogg as someone whose approach to wrestling was developed during a much different era of the business.

“I think Road Dogg is old school. His perspective, his sensibilities, his creative instinct were all developed and learned through trial and error during a period of time that was so different than the period of time that we’re currently operating in.”

Drawing from his own experience returning to WWE, Bischoff said adapting to the modern corporate structure can be difficult.

“I understand the adaptation challenge and the cultural adaptation part of it. It has nothing to do with Road Dogg’s abilities, his skill, his instinct, his relationship with talent, his ability to motivate and direct talent to become better than they might be without a guy like Road Dogg.”

He added that he has no doubts about Road Dogg’s capabilities.

“I 100% believe he has all those qualities.”

Bischoff then turned his attention to TNA, saying Road Dogg could represent a significant upgrade in the company’s creative process.

“In a place like TNA, quite frankly, I think he’d be a huge leap forward from a Tommy Dreamer who doesn’t really have any television experience, and what experience he has is extremely limited and not really what I would consider television experience as far as creative wrestling.”

He concluded by encouraging any promotion interested in Road Dogg to pursue him.

“I think someone like Road Dogg is extremely valuable to TNA, to Tony Khan or to whoever else would be interested in talking to a guy like Road Dogg. I would encourage it. I hope he gets that opportunity because I think he’s got a lot left in the tank and somebody would benefit greatly from tapping into it.”

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