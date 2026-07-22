Eric Bischoff says Scott Hall and Kevin Nash helped Hulk Hogan find the voice and presentation of his new character after Hogan joined the NWO.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff said Hogan was comfortable with his heel turn and did not second-guess the decision.

“He was excited to turn. I think after he turned heel at Bash at the Beach, from what I can remember, for the most part he was pretty calm. “He got very comfortable in the role and was looking forward to this night that we’re talking about. So there was no second-guessing or anything like that. He was excited and looking forward to it.”

Bischoff said Hogan still needed time to develop the rhythm and attitude of his new character.

“He was going to have to find his voice, and we all knew that going in. “It’s not like we were going to be able to unplug the Hulk Hogan babyface soundtrack and plug in the NWO soundtrack, and he’ll just automatically pick up the rhythm and the cadence and the vibe.”

Hall and Nash helped Hogan develop that voice by taking the lead when the three men delivered promos together.

“That came with time, and it came with a lot of help from Scott and Kevin. “They pretty much took the lead on the type of promos when it was the three of them together, and Hulk was happy to take that lead.”

Bischoff described the development of Hollywood Hogan as an ongoing process rather than an immediate transformation.

“It was more of an ongoing evolution of that character as opposed to, ‘Okay, you were a babyface over here. Now today, you’re going to be a heel, so go be a heel.’ “He knew what he had to do, and he went with his gut. For the most part, his gut was pretty much on the money.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.