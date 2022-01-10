On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the work of Sean Waltman in WCW, and how vital the former DX member was in helping the NWO faction get over with fans. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says Waltman is one of the main reasons the NWO got over in WCW:

“Sean Waltman, in my opinion, is one of the most important reasons why NWO got over. Not the most, don’t get me wrong. Sean Waltman was critical, I think, to the NWO’s success. It is a toss-up, in my opinion, whether Konnan was as or more important than Sean Waltman.”

How Waltman and Konnan added credibility to the NWA faction:

“Sean Waltman I think was absolutely necessary when Sean Waltman came into the NWO to keep that vibe going to really add to the depth of what the NWO represented. Konnan was right there with him. Konnan had credibility. He had the believability. He was authentic as hell. He wasn’t trying to be anything. He had the opportunity when he got there to move right into the nucleus of the group, the heartbeat of the group. He wasn’t just a hanger on, and he added so much credibility to the NWO and what the NWO represented.”

