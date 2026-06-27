Eric Bischoff doesn’t believe firing Steve Austin was one of the biggest mistakes of his career. In fact, he thinks it was the catalyst that ultimately created one of the most successful characters in wrestling history.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff explained why he believes “Stone Cold” Steve Austin never would have existed had Austin remained in WCW.

“No, I never thought that. There’s not a chance in hell because Stone Cold Steve Austin would never have happened—ever would have happened, according to Steve—if I hadn’t fired him. Vince McMahon didn’t come up with that character. When Steve Austin left ECW to go to WWE, he was going to be the freaking Ringmaster… carnival kind of Ringmaster. That was the genius creative for Stone Cold Steve Austin—to take the guy that got so over in WCW just being Steve Austin. But when he got to WWE, he went through the cookie maker and came out all shiny and called the Ringmaster. And it sucked. Don’t take my word for it. Go listen to Steve tell you the story.”

Bischoff said Austin’s breakthrough only happened after the Ringmaster gimmick failed and WWE finally allowed him to become the character he had started developing during his time in ECW.

“Steve wasn’t feeling it. The audience wasn’t feeling it. Nobody was feeling it. Steve just went back to what he was feeling after I had let him go and he was trying to find his character in ECW. He found Stone Cold Steve Austin. If I remember the story correctly, Steve found that character during his time in ECW. When the bottom fell out of the Ringmaster gimmick and everybody finally went, ‘That’s not working,’ Steve one way or the other said, ‘Hey, let me just go be me,’ and went out and became Stone Cold Steve Austin. He improvised most—probably all—of it because that was his character and he knew it. It wasn’t written for him. It wasn’t handed down from above.”

Bischoff went on to argue that Austin’s firing from WCW forced him into the exact situation he needed to reinvent himself.

“He only would have found that character because he got fired. It was getting fired with an injury and being out flat on his ass after making a lot of money and now not sure what he’s going to do for the rest of his life. He was kind of in that no man’s land. He wouldn’t have found that Stone Cold Steve Austin character if he wouldn’t have been in ECW at that particular time.”

Bischoff closed by recalling a conversation he had with Austin years later, saying the WWE Hall of Famer personally thanked him for firing him because it ultimately changed the trajectory of his career.

“When I saw him face to face for the first time in Texas, he pulled me aside, brought me a beer and we talked for about ten minutes. One of the last things he said as he was finishing his beer was, ‘I just want to thank you because the truth is, if I wouldn’t have gotten fired, I would have never been Stone Cold Steve Austin.’ He wasn’t saying, ‘I wouldn’t have found that character.’ He said, ‘If I wouldn’t have gotten fired, I would have never been Stone Cold Steve Austin.’ Please go find that podcast because Steve telling the story will give you a much different perspective than the one you’ve heard anywhere else.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the 83 Weeks podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.