On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast spoke about his decision to split up the Steiner brothers in WCW, and how he believes that had the company not folded Scott Steiner would have become an even bigger superstar than he already had. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

That [the Steiner brothers being more compelling as singles stars] proved to be true, towards the end of WCW when Scott Steiner emerged as a singles star. I think [Scott] had the potential had things turned out differently for WCW with the Fusion Media transaction, I think Scott likely could have been ‘the guy’ for a while.

(H/T and transcribed by Inside the Ropes)