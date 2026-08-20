Eric Bischoff believes there could be a chance Brock Lesnar returns to his amateur wrestling roots, though he isn’t counting on it.

Bischoff was asked during a recent Heavy Sports about the possibility of the former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion, UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Champion competing in RAF. While Bischoff knows Lesnar personally, he noted that they aren’t particularly close.

“I know Brock, we’re friendly, let’s put it that way. But it’s not like we call each other and chat, wish each other Merry Christmas, stuff like that.”

Bischoff described Lesnar as someone who has always preferred life away from the spotlight, particularly when he’s able to spend time at home with his family.

“[Lesnar is a] very unique individual. He’s a loner. He just would prefer to be on his farm, hunting, maybe fishing, or on his tractor plowing a field. That’s the highlight of his life,” Bischoff said. “[He wants to] spend time with his daughter. She’s on a mission to win an Olympic gold medal as a shot putter. That’s why he retired from WWE.”

With Lesnar seemingly content focusing on his family and avoiding public appearances, Bischoff initially leaned against the idea of him competing for RAF. Still, he acknowledged that Lesnar’s wrestling background makes it difficult to completely dismiss the possibility.

“He could focus on [his family and children’s athletic aspirations] and knowing how much he doesn’t like making public appearances. And it’s just not that he doesn’t like people as much, he’s just not comfortable in that environment. I get that. For that reason, I would probably say he does not [wrestle in RAF]. But, he’s also a former wrestler and you know what that means.”

Bischoff pointed to amateur wrestling as the foundation for virtually everything Lesnar accomplished during his athletic career.

“There might be a chance because amateur wrestling and collegiate wrestling was a big part of Brock’s life and a big part of the reason why he was successful as he was, whether it be in the NFL as a walk on for the Minnesota Vikings or a UFC champion or a multi-time, multi-decade force of nature in WWE. It started with amateur wrestling.”

Lesnar won the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship while competing for the University of Minnesota in 2000 before embarking on careers in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. Bischoff’s comments leave the door open to Lesnar potentially revisiting the sport where his rise began, even if he believes the odds are against it.