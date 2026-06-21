Eric Bischoff did not mince words when discussing the current direction of TNA Wrestling, arguing that some of the promotion’s recent moves are pushing it further away from long-term success.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff shared his blunt assessment of the company’s trajectory and expressed concern over the decisions being made behind the scenes.

“I look at what’s going on in TNA and, to me, it’s one step closer to the grave.”

Bischoff explained that while he wants the promotion to succeed, he doesn’t believe its current approach is moving it in the right direction.

“I’m not rooting against them. I want them to succeed. Competition is good for the industry. But when I see some of the decisions being made, I just shake my head.”

He pointed to leadership and creative as areas where he believes improvements could be made, suggesting the company needs experienced television minds to maximize its potential.

“You need people that understand television. You need people that understand how to tell stories for television, not just book wrestling matches.”

According to Bischoff, simply putting together quality in-ring action is not enough to grow a national promotion.

“It’s not just about putting on good matches. You have to create compelling television that gives people a reason to come back next week.”

Bischoff argued that the wrestling business has changed dramatically over the years and that promotions must evolve with it.

“The audience has changed. The business has changed. The way people consume content has changed. You have to adapt to that reality.”

Despite his criticism, Bischoff made it clear that his comments come from a desire to see TNA succeed rather than fail.

“I hope they figure it out. I hope they find the right people and make the right decisions because I’d love to see them grow. But from where I’m sitting today, I don’t like the direction.”

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