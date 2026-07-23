Eric Bischoff has accused Vince Russo of believing his own lies while responding to the competing accounts of TNA’s history presented in Dark Side of the Ring.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff said he did not participate in the discussion to seek revenge, blame others or publicly complain about his experiences with TNA.

“The fact that I don’t participate along with you, Karen or anybody else that expects me to just go full-bore Bret Hart and just blame everybody and point fingers and piss and moan—I’m not doing it.”

Bischoff accused people involved in the documentary of attempting to rehabilitate their own reputations by shifting responsibility onto others.

“They are trying to rewrite this whole narrative because TNA got the opportunity to rewrite their story and resurrect their reputations at the expense of other people, one of whom is dead. “It’s total bullshit, and it should be so obvious.”

Bischoff specifically objected to criticism being directed toward Hulk Hogan now that Hogan cannot provide his own account.

“When we talk about the decisions Eric made—or, in this case, which is really chicken, by the way—to all of a sudden be putting the heat on Hulk Hogan when he’s not here to defend himself, come on, guys.”

Bischoff then turned his attention to Russo and accused the former TNA writer of repeatedly presenting false information.

“It’s very easy for guys like Vince Russo. We know his track record. If his mouth is moving, he’s lying. “What makes a guy like Russo dangerous is he believes his own lies. That’s where the pathological thing comes in. Facts and information don’t matter to a guy like Russo, right?”

Bischoff said he has no interest in continuing a public argument with Russo.

“I’m certainly not going to do that with Vince Russo because he’s just not worth my time. “We’ve all heard it before. It’s nothing new here—just a different version of it.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.