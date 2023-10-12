Eric Bischoff once again gives his thoughts on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the Second City Saint during a recent edition of his Strictly Business podcast. Bischoff begins by commenting on the reports that WWE turned Punk’s request to return down, adding that the company is doing great and doesn’t really need him.

No, not surprised. But also, I wouldn’t be surprised if that situation changes down the road. Do I still believe that there is equity or value in Phil Brooks as the character CM Punk? Yes I do. Does WWE need him? Absolutely they don’t. Do they need him, no, but could he be an asset? Yes. I think the only way that could happen is if there was a significant meeting of the minds and convincing that the baggage that has come in the past with Phil Brooks is going to be left somewhere else and not brought into WWE.

Bischoff later states that if Punk does come back he can be an asset for WWE, but he’d have to prove that he can put all his past baggage behind him.

If Phil Brooks the person can convince the other person in WWE that’s making that decision, that the character of CM Punk can show up at the doorstep without all of the baggage that comes with him? I think there is business to be had.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)