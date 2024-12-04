Eric Bischoff made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s broadcast, Bischoff came out to the ring to cut a promo about his legacy in wrestling, mentioning his role in the creation of WCW Nitro and the formation of the nWo. The former WCW President then introduced Ridge Holland and Trick Williams, with Bischoff offering high praise for both men.

Bischoff said Ridge Holland reminded him of wrestlers like Dick The Bruiser, while he described Trick Williams as the “evolution” of the wrestling business, emphasizing Trick’s modern style and character.

Ridge would go on to throw some bars at Trick, calling him “soft,” which triggered a fiery response from Trick. The verbal sparring led to a physical altercation, with Trick attacking Ridge.

It’s worth noting that WWE originally announced that the match between Trick Williams and Ridge Holland was “up in the air” after Trick was transported to the hospital after taking a lifting DDT onto the announce table after the two brawled. Trick was taken out on a stretcher.

Later in the show, WWE NXT General Manager Ava revealed that the match would go on as planned.

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Je’Von Evans shared a moment with WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

Waltman interrupted a backstage interview featuring Evans, sharing a personal connection with the young star. He told Evans that he sees a lot of his younger self in him, recalling that he was around the same age as Evans when he had his legendary match against Razor Ramon on Monday Night RAW.

Waltman told Evans that the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2024 is a major opportunity for him to make a name for himself. He expressed his full belief in Evans’ potential and urged him to seize the moment. The exchange ended with the two sharing the iconic “too-sweet” gesture.

