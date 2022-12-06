Early in their careers, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Eric Bischoff crossed paths in WCW and, a decade later, in WWE.

Bischoff was the former WCW President and Vice President. Austin was fired by Bischoff in 1995 despite having a torn triceps.

After leaving the company in June 2002 due to a creative disagreement, Austin made his triumphant in-ring comeback to WWE for a match with Bischoff, the general manager of Raw, at No Way Out 2003.

A recent Bischoff tweet in response to a fan who asked him to name his favorite Austin-related moment. Bischoff selected the Austin-No Way Out 2003 match.

“Too difficult to separate them. They were ALL a blast. Having a “match” with Steve was a very special moment. The crowd in Montreal was live fire. Steve returning to to the ring was highly anticipated. Grateful for that moment.”