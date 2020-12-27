Eric Bischoff covered WCW Starrcade 2000 during his 83 Weeks podcast.

During it, he was asked to give his opinion on Scott Steiner as WCW Champion. Here is what he had to say:

“It worked for me. I liked Scott at the time. I liked what he could do in the ring. His in-ring abilities were nothing short of amazing. His larger than life persona was hard to compare anybody to. The challenges I had with Scott was consistency and his personality. He was volatile in and out of the ring.

He was capable of doing things outside of the ring that could have brought great harm to the company’s reputations. So, that part of me, even though I like Scott, and liked hanging out with him, it was dangerous as your World Champion. It was dangerous for anybody on television, but as you World Champion, even more so. So, I liked it creatively, but from a business perspective, it was not without risk.”