Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about how he would book CM Punk’s return to WWE amidst reports that Punk is interested in returning. Here are the highlights:

On how he would book CM Punk’s WWE return:

“So much of that depends on. Phil Brooks and where his head is at. I think. Here’s what I hope. And this is just in general, you know, again, I don’t know Phil personally. Phil Brooks, personally. CM Punk, I don’t know. I’ve never had a syllable of conversation with him. I don’t think I’ve ever laid eyes on him in person. Don’t know what he’s like. Not impressed at all with the way he handled himself professionally. And I’ve been very vocal about that, and I think justifiably so. All that being said, here’s a guy who has created a tremendous amount of equity for himself. Yes, His time in WWE, the way he left, the fact that he kept himself pretty clean in terms of what he’s done with his character having left WWE still had that equity maintained that equity, maybe even built upon it with the mystique over time. Shit the bed. But he still got great equity. And there’s potential there. And if I did know. Punk. And we were friends, or I was his manager or agent. I would advise him. If you have an opportunity to end your career on a very positive note and oh, by the way, pocket a couple of million dollars in the process, several million dollars in the process, depending on how things go, maybe $10 million over the course of a couple of years. But more importantly, leave the industry with a great taste in your mouth and a great taste in the fan’s mouth. Think hard about doing what you need to do. To get that opportunity, which is a long-winded way of saying, motherfucker, get. Get the car. Go down there. And convince the people who could make that happen for you, that you’re there and you’re there for the right reasons and you left all the baggage behind you. If Punk can do that, I think creatively because there’s still that equity there. And there’s a tremendous amount of backstory potential. And some great talent to work with. Suppose he can overcome some of the other issues, which I think can be done. I’m living proof it can be done in WWE if you can get past all that and go out there and end your career financially on a very high note. But what will matter the most 20 years from now is the way. Phil Brooks, in retirement, can look back at his career because while it may not matter as much now, it will matter ten years from now or 20 years from now. The way you feel about how you spent the largest part of your professional career and it’s an opportunity to end it on a high note. Now, if I was Paula Vick. And again, not knowing the relationship or what happened in the past. None of that is just based on a little bit of my own experience with WWE. Not necessarily, Paul. But if you can get there and get comfortable, and they can, W-w-we can get comfortable with him. Fuck. Why not? Do I think you know? You know, Punk was positioned. We’re going to build a company around him, you know? WWE doesn’t need CM Punk. They’re doing well without him. But I think as you’ve heard me say so often. Conrad, creating momentum is really hard. It is not easy. Maintaining it is even more difficult. Do I think that CM Punk, the character, could contribute to the ability to maintain momentum? I do. Do I think that he would be? Long-term world champion. No, it’s not necessary. That ship sailed. But that doesn’t mean there can’t be a great ending. Two, three, four, five years. Of a great career that can be very financially beneficial.”