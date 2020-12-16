During the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff recalled his time in TNA from 2010 through 2014.

Bischoff was actually owed money from the promotion when he left. He added that his son was also owed money and even though they started to file a lawsuit against the company, he decided against it due to the court costs being more money.

When I left TNA, they owed me $120,000-$130,000,” Bischoff stated. “Flat out breach of contract, just quit paying. No accusation that I failed to fulfill my end of the agreement. They just stopped paying because they were hurting. If somebody would’ve picked up the phone and said, ‘Eric, we’re sorry. We know what we owe you but we can’t pay it. I probably would’ve said, ‘Okay.’ At that point, I didn’t need the money so it wouldn’t have been a big deal. But I never got that; it was just nothing.” “I called my attorney and I started pursuing it. I was going to sue them. They screwed my son out of $35,000-$45,000 and that really got me hot. To screw my kid out of money because you’re pissed off at me? So, I went through the motions and filed lawsuits, and TNA, man, they were ghosting everybody. You couldn’t serve anybody, you couldn’t find anybody. People changed their phone numbers. By the time I got to suing them, it was ridiculous.

H/T to Wrestling Inc