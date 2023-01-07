Eric Bischoff gave his predictions for 2023 on the latest episode of his Strictly Business Podcast.

During it, Bischoff noted that he believes WWE NXT, which airs on Tuesday nights on the USA Network, will beat AEW Dynamite, which airs on Wednesday nights on TBS, in the TV ratings.

“At this point, NXT is probably going to deliver more ratings than Dynamite does by mid-summer. If the trend that you can see visually continues, my prediction for 2023 is that NXT is going to outperform Dynamite unless things change pretty quickly. If the focus of your product is match quality at the expense of legitimate, well-constructed, disciplined storytelling and character development, then you’re going to appeal to an audience that is never going to grow.”

