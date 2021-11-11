Eric Bischoff discussed a wide range of topics during a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast.

During it, he gave his thoughts on what is the most important thing to measure the success of a wrestling company. He thinks it’s the money the company makes.

“Dollars. That’s it. It’s just dollars. Everything else are incremental measurements that may suggest or indicate some level of performance or lack thereof. What difference does it make by the way if you’re dominating 18-49 year old demos but nobody is buying your ads? Who cares? It all comes down to dollars. There’s only one metric. There’s only one measurement at the end of the day that actually matters, and that’s dollars.”

