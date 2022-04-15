Eric Bischoff made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he asked what character in WWE stands out the most to him:

“Becky Lynch. There’s something about Becky Lynch. I spent a minute as an executive in WWE with SmackDown, and before I even interviewed for that position, I was tracking Becky Lynch because of the way she used social media. There was something so authentic about Becky’s social media and her character. They were one and the same. I really started noticing this back in early 2019 before she really was elevated to the point she is today. I thought, man, she’s got it. She understands how to tell that story on social media. Very few people do. Everybody uses social media, myself included. Very few people do it really, really well, and Becky did. I became a fan of Becky Lynch because of her social media. Now that I’ve become a fan of her and her character, of all the athletes that I see, of all the performers that I see in WWE, she’s the one I pay closest attention to.”

