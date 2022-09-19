Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on the LWO during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

Bischoff was asked whose idea it was to create the group in WCW and why Konnan was not a part of it:

“Jason Hervey. We were out to lunch one day, and Jason said, ‘Why don’t you come up with the LWO for the Latino world?’ I just looked at him and I went, ‘That’s good.’ We had a lot of the Mexicans that were coming in for the Cruiserweight matches and things like that, but beyond they’re just individual names. There was no structure to it other than being in the cruiserweight division. I thought, man, that’s kind of a cool thing. It’s a cool spin off. So we did it more just to see how it would get over and it did.” “As far as why Konnan, maybe at some point, Konnan might have been a part of it, but I couldn’t really tell you why we didn’t do that right off the bat. Maybe we had other plans for Konnan at the time.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription