During the latest episode of “83 Weeks,” Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on Shane Douglas coming back to WCW after his ECW run in 2000.

Here is what he had to say:

“Timing is everything. I just don’t think the timing for Shane Douglas in WCW was optimal. I think if Shane would have come in two years sooner, I think things would have been a lot different. I think Shane, physically, was closer to his peak a couple years before he got to WCW. I think he was on the downward trend in terms of his abilities in the ring. He had slowed down a little bit, got older, and put on some weight. It happens when as get older. It’s life. I think two, three, or four years earlier, he was a different wrestler Shane Douglas in the ring. He was fluid. He could remind you from time to time of a young Ric Flair or a Ricky Steamboat. I’m not saying he was on their level, but he was that fluid. He was that capable. Here, he looked like he had run out of gas and was going to be relegated to hardcore matches the rest of his life. I think if the timing would have been a little bit better for him and WCW would have been more stable, you know, Shane came in at a pretty unstable time in WCW which didn’t help him at all. It didn’t provide the best opportunity for Shane either. I’m not suggesting this was Shane’s fault at all. I liked Shane and thought a lot of him as a performer and a talent. I just think the timing was wrong for him in WCW.”