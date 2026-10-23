Eric Bischoff believes wrestling benefits from soap opera storytelling and comedy that serves a purpose. On the October 19 episode of 83 Weeks, he revisited the October 14, 1996 Nitro and used the Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth and Hulk Hogan storyline to explain the value of character drama.

“And I think the soap opera part of it is something that people should lean into more as they produce wrestling and think about it more. I’m talking about the structure of a soap opera.”

Bischoff also defended comedy as a way to vary a wrestling show’s pace, provided it advances the story.

“But good comedy can really help manage that roller coaster approach to managing your overall audience. I think it’s necessary, to be honest, but it’s got to be good. Can’t be, you know, comedy for the sake of comedy. It’s got to be good. And advance the story.”

The emphasis on story echoes Bischoff’s earlier criticism of factions built without meaningful storylines. Which wrestling angle best balanced drama and humor? Share your pick in the comments.

If you use any of these quotes, please credit Tim Rose and WrestlingHeadlines.com with a link back, and tag 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff.