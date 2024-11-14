Eric Bischoff is back in charge in the pro wrestling business.

At least for one more time.

The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke with Ryan Gaydos of FOX News this week to promote his special appearance at the upcoming “Eric Bischoff Presents: One-Shot, an Eric Bischoff Production” on December 5 at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York.

During the discussion, Bischoff spoke about being named the executive producer for the 12/5 show, which will stream live on YouTube and be taped for beIN SPORTS TV, and how him doing it has nothing to do with money.

“One of the things I told (MLW founder Court Bauer) right away was this isn’t about the money,” Bischoff said. He started to negotiate my fee and I really wasn’t interested in negotiating it, I just said whatever it is, I’m going to donate it to Tunnel to Towers. So, it doesn’t matter, and I don’t want to negotiate it. I just want whatever it is to be donated because I’m not doing this for the money. I’m doing it for the fun.”

What happens when the MLW One-Shot premium live event on 12/5 wraps up?

Will there be more of Eric Bischoff in Major League Wrestling?

“I don’t even think about that,” Bischoff said. “One of the things I told Court is that for me to do something in wrestling now, it has to be fun. If it’s not fun for me, if it’s just a job, or if it’s just a payday, I’m really not that interested. … When it comes to putting my toe back in the water in wrestling, my first priority is that it has to be fun. If it’s not fun, I’m not interested. So it all depends. I honestly, to be very transparent about it, I can’t see it. I like my life just the way it is. I live in a beautiful part of the country out in the middle of nowhere where I can look out my back window and see Yellowstone National Park.”

Bischoff continued, “So, for me to commit – just committing to professional wrestling is 24 hours, seven days a week. If you’re not doing it, you’re thinking about it. If you’re not thinking about it, you’re worrying about it. If you’re not worrying about it, you’re sleeping. It’s hard for me to imagine. But again, it depends how much fun I have. If it’s successful and everybody, not just me, but if the audience enjoys, if Court and his team – most importantly- enjoy the process, then, you know, anything’s possible. But highly unlikely. Let’s put it that way.”

