Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about AEW bringing in Dennis Rodman for recent appearances, the importance of All In, and more. Here are the highlights:

On whether All In could be looked back on as a major show like WrestleMania 3:

It all depends on what they do right forward. If they know, if they lose ground if. I mean, it can be. I don’t want to be negative. I think it absolutely can be. That opportunity certainly exists. But WrestleMania three became that moment because of what WrestleMania became afterward. Yes. So the real challenge now, is how many times have you heard me say creating momentum is the easy part? Maintaining it is the hard part. That is a perfect example right here. Do they create the momentum? I don’t want to say it was easy. Creating the momentum. For Wembley, it was one thing. Maintaining it and building upon it is an entirely different thing. And the jury’s out. We’ll see. I hope so.”

On AEW bringing in Dennis Rodman:

“Yeah, I’ve always liked Dennis. I mean, anybody listening to this show knows how I feel about Dennis. He’s a good guy. I think he’s a smart guy. He can bring a lot to the table. I didn’t see it. I don’t know how it came off. I would imagine some people who had to work with Dennis backstage were kind of. Wondering about how to make this all work. But Dennis is a good guy. He’ll deliver when the light’s on. He’s smart. I think a lot of Dennis. I was happy for him. That’s how I felt. That was my reaction as it made me smile.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.