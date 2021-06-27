WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about his love for current WWE star Matt Riddle, and why he believes the Bro will be a future main event player. Bischoff later adds that the pairing of Riddle and Randy Orton is perfect as it gives both guys someone unique to work with. Highlights are below.

A younger talent that he loves:

As far as some of the younger talent or newer talent that are coming up who I think could be Main Event quality, I love Matt riddle. I, I just love him.

Why he likes Riddle:

Not only do I like his character, because this character, isn’t that unique. I mean, he, he does that character uniquely well, but we’ve seen that type of character in other forms of entertainment. So what’s that like something we’ve never seen before? He’s got that what was that character from that movie? It was kind of like a, it was kind of like a burned-out skateboarder. But we’ve seen that type of character and other forms of entertainment. Matt does it so well. That’s what makes it unique is he does it so well and it’s so believable.

Why he thinks the pairing of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton works so well: