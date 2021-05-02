WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the firing of Mark Carrano on the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast where the former WCW President explained why he does not envy anyone in the talent relations position as it is impossible not to create a divide in the locker room to keep management and talent happy. Hear more of Bischoff’s thoughts on the subject below.

Says the talent relations job sucks:

“I’m not defending anybody in the talent relations position previously, now or in the future, but that job sucks. You are going to be in a crossfire 24 hours a day. On a good day, if you’re surrounded by 100 people, you’re probably going to piss off 50% of them, and you’ll make the other 50% of them happy. It’s a tough tough gig, I don’t envy it.”

How he doesn’t envy anyone who has or has had that job, including Mark Carrano who was recently fired:

“Obviously Jim [Ross] could speak volumes and probably has and will in the future and reference his time in talent relations. But you’re stuck between Vince McMahon, budgets, all the departments and all of the people that want access to talent 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and then you have to keep talent happy too. I don’t envy anybody that’s ever been in that job or ever will be.”

