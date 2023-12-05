Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about it being challenging for WCW Monday Nitro to compete with WWE Raw as a three-hour show,

“It is just now especially difficult to compete against Monday Night Raw when Monday Night Raw was going so far, deep into that Attitude Era and doing the types of things that quite honestly they couldn’t get away with today, you just couldn’t, you wouldn’t even try because of the backlash. But when WWE embraced the Attitude Era in sexuality and all the over-the-top kind of nuance and not so nuanced stuff that they were doing, it was really hard to compete with, really hard to compete with.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.