Eric Bischoff was interviewed exclusively by SK Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE SmackDown Executive Director talked about the weakness of former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, which he thinks is his microphone skills. Thus, that’s why the pairing between Lesnar and Paul Heyman is great.

“Take Brock Lesnar, for example. There isn’t anybody better inside of the ring, especially given his size and everything else; there isn’t a better heavyweight champion in the world in terms of credibility and technical skill, and the ability to do amazing things in the ring. But, Brock Lesnar’s strength wasn’t necessarily his microphone skills. And that’s where Paul Heyman came in.”

“Paul Heyman could tell a story in a much more effective, entertaining, and dramatic way than Brock Lesnar could. So, having Paul Heyman as the advocate, as he likes to be called, for Brock Lesnar makes a tremendous amount of sense.”