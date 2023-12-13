Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the positives and negatives of wrestling promotions hosting monthly premium live events/pay-per-view events.

“Having those monthly PLEs they generate great revenue,” Bischoff said on “Strictly Business.” “You kind of become addicted to that, right? That’s great cash flow, that’s predictable, you know you’re going to get a great return on your investment. That’s all the good news.” “You don’t really have time to let stories sink in, or you have to tell them so quickly that the nuance some of the subtle aspects of stories that people like to read into and speculate about, you don’t get to do that,” he said. “Your speed reading through the book, you don’t really get to enjoy the book.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)