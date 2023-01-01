Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics in an interview with SEScoops. Here are the highlights:
The state of pro wrestling:
“You look at rights fees for WWE and AEW,” he explained. “ Look at the global footprint of WWE and how far the professional industry has evolved and become not only mainstream in terms of television and primetime. What we’re seeing on Fox network. Who would have thought 20 years ago we’d be watching professional wrestling live on Fox? It’s mind-boggling…It’s such a big step for the industry.
The same for AEW. I never got a nickel for licensing fees. I never got a dime. I see that now, and it indicates to me at least, that the professional wrestling product is so mainstream now. That it’s going to be here for a long, long time.”
Whether WWE will be sold:
“I’d say right now it’s more plausible to me that the WWE would sell because Vince McMahon is no longer, at least visibly in the picture,” Bischoff said. “He is still in the picture as a majority shareholder, and guess what? He can still say no. It’s his company. It is possible even though Vince isn’t the CEO or chairman that Vince could step up and prevent a sale. I don’t know why he would do that at this stage of his life with the amount of money that would be involved
“What is there to gain from impeding an acquisition like that? I don’t know, but I don’t know Vince McMahon. I don’t know if too many people do. It’s plausible. It makes sense, which is why people keep talking about it…You can make a really strong story for an NBC, a Fox, or at one point Disney…but it makes sense. As long as it makes sense and people continue to project it, it’s probably going to happen. I don’t know though.”