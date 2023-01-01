Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics in an interview with SEScoops. Here are the highlights:

The state of pro wrestling:

“You look at rights fees for WWE and AEW,” he explained. “ Look at the global footprint of WWE and how far the professional industry has evolved and become not only mainstream in terms of television and primetime. What we’re seeing on Fox network. Who would have thought 20 years ago we’d be watching professional wrestling live on Fox? It’s mind-boggling…It’s such a big step for the industry. The same for AEW. I never got a nickel for licensing fees. I never got a dime. I see that now, and it indicates to me at least, that the professional wrestling product is so mainstream now. That it’s going to be here for a long, long time.”

Whether WWE will be sold: