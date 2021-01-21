During the latest episode of “83 Weeks,” Eric Bischoff was asked why WCW didn’t do a Hart Foundation vs Four Horseman feud in WCW.

A month prior to the January 19, 1998 edition of Raw is when Bret Hart made his WCW debut after the Montreal Screwjob. At this same time, WCW also signed Jim Neidhart and Davey Boy Smith from WWE.

Here is what he had to say:

“I think the Montreal Screwjob and the fallout from it was something that nobody obviously anticipated. We didn’t have months to determine what we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it with the Hart Foundation so it wasn’t part of any long-term planning. It was a spontaneous opportunity so there was no real plan in place. A lot of the other main players were already in storylines so it wasn’t like you are just going to drop everything you’ve been doing right in the middle of it and start out fresh and pretend none of your other stories were happening. That was part of it. The other part of it was a couple of the aforementioned talent that came over had some issues, drug and otherwise. That was a problem. There wasn’t a lot of urgency to try to create something that didn’t feel like it was time yet.”

