On Judy Bagwell:

“She was a character. I don’t know that I was really super excited about it, but it made sense for Buff. It made sense in the story. He [Buff Bagwell] was kind of positioned as a mama’s boy, and giving her some camera time to enhance his character wasn’t against it.”

On The Ultimate Warrior’s WCW run coming to an end in 1998:

“I mean, look, his contract is coming to an end. There was no conversation about renewing him. And once again, Dave Meltzer, the publisher of bullshit and lies, documented, by the way. I don’t know where that came from. It’s just a figment of Dave’s imagination. Or he had to figure out a way to fill up that 10,000 words. Dirt sheet of his, but not true. Nothing remotely true. Not a hint of it. Not even that grain of salt that is sometimes used to build a foundation of lies and misinformation that didn’t even exist. It’s just really weird that he would come up with that one. But yeah, it wasn’t true at all.”

