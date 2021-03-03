Eric Bischoff made his thoughts known about Big Show in WCW as The Giant during the latest episode of 83 weeks.

This is where he noted that he thought The Giant didn’t work for the promotion even though he was heavily pushed and was even their World Champion early on in his career.

“Giant never really clicked in WCW. It just wasn’t there for some reason. Despite the fact he had a very successful and long career in WWE, he was never the face. He was never the guy that was in three, four, or five main events on PPVs a year. He just wasn’t that guy. He was an important guy and a talented individual and a good human being. I like Paul, but, he just didn’t have that star power.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co