Former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to discuss some of his favorite memories from his time in the industry, which the former Executive Director of SmackDown says came more from his time at WWE. Hear his full thoughts below.

Says his favorite on-camera memories came from his performances in WWE:

There was several things and I have to say, honestly, as a character on camera, probably the majority of the things that I look back on with the biggest smile on my face happened in WWE, not in WCW. I’m proud of a lot of things that happened in WCW, because it was me behind the scenes and all the things that went with that. I’m very proud of that in my own mind.

Recalls his character work for the company: