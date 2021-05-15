Eric Bischoff talked about a wide range of topics during the latest episode of 83 weeks.

This includes being asked whether AEW does too much to cater to the smart fans while ignoring the casual fans.

“If AEW knowingly, intentionally, by design is writing and producing their shows to appeal to that 10% of the audience that makes 90% of the noise, and it’s working for them, go forth and prosper. Keep doing what you’re doing, if that’s your goal, and it’s working. If you’re growing your audience by doing what you’re doing, continue to grow your audience. I personally feel that the show does cater to the smallest, but loudest percentage of the audience. By loudest, I mean vocal on social media and things like that. It does have a little too much of an indie feel to it. It’s not a criticism, it’s a distinction.

There’s nothing wrong with indie wrestling. In fact, there’s a lot of it that I really enjoy because it’s the roots. It’s the foundation…There’s a lot of aspects of indie wrestling that I really enjoy, but I think there does, in my humble opinion, that AEW does need to balance with different types of storytelling and characters that have a bigger feel because right now, other than a small handful of people, they kind of all feel the same. Some are way better than others, don’t get me wrong. Some are spectacular. Kenny Omega, example. Young Bucks, example. But, for the most part, they all kind of feel the same, like they’re all cousins. They are so closely related that you can tell they’re all one big family. I think for wrestling to continue to grow, and to grow the audience beyond what it currently is, you need to find those characters that appeal to a different mentality or affinity for the project. I’m not saying they all need to be like WWE characters, but there needs to be a good balance.”