During the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about AEW President Tony Khan, and how Khan needs to not tout his small ratings victories as much as he has been and instead focus on putting out a tremendous product.

This comes after Khan tweeted out how proud he was that AEW Rampage defeated WWE SmackDown in they key demographics this past Friday. Hear Bischoff’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Advises Khan to just focus on his show:

If Tony were to call me and ask for any advice, here’s what it would be — shut up and wrestle dude. Just put out the best product you can and you’ve proven you can, focus on that. This is weird coming from me right? The guy that challenged Vince McMahon, the guy that gave away all of the finishes…but here’s the difference, I was actually competing with them. I was going head-to-head, real head-to-head! My show started the same time his show started every week. That’s real competition, so I’m a little disappointed in the rhetoric I’m hearing out of Tony as well as some of the talent man.

Says AEW is not going head-to-head with WWE the same way WCW did:

Shut the f**k up until you’re actually competing and you’re actually competing favourably. And by the way Tony, in 1996, I was kicking WWE’s ass every week in a real head-to-head competition, not a cosplay competition.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.co)