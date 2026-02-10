Ever since AJ Styles’ Royal Rumble loss to GUNTHER, fans have been split on what “retirement” really means in modern wrestling. Between trademark filings, physical condition, and the precedent of legends extending their careers elsewhere, many assume Styles’ WWE exit is not the end of the road but a pivot point. The real debate is not whether Styles could wrestle again, but where it would actually make sense for him to do so.

That question took on new weight after comments from Eric Bischoff, who cast doubt on one of the most discussed possibilities. On his “83 Weeks” podcast, Bischoff argued that an AEW run would clash with how Styles has historically approached his career and what has motivated him at different stages.

Bischoff framed the issue less around opportunity and more around purpose. “I don’t see him going to AEW. I don’t think he needs the money. He’s done really well in WWE for a long time,” he explained, before contrasting financial logic with personal fulfillment. “If AJ decides he’s going to continue to wrestle, he’s going to follow his heart and his heart is probably in TNA.”

The distinction Bischoff made was not a knock on All Elite Wrestling as a platform, but on what it represents for someone at Styles’ stage of life. In Bischoff’s view, “going to AEW right now is a money play, which there’s nothing wrong with that at all. It’s a good financial decision. I just don’t know how rewarding it would be to end your career there.” He floated alternatives like limited international dates or selective appearances, while suggesting that AEW lacks the emotional resonance Styles might be seeking.

That perspective is rooted in history. Bischoff has long associated Styles most strongly with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, the promotion where he first encountered “The Phenomenal One” and watched him become a defining figure. Despite a decade-long, Hall of Fame caliber WWE run, Bischoff maintained that he still views Styles as a “TNA guy” at his core, someone whose identity was forged before global stardom.

The speculation exists largely because Styles has given fans reason to question finality. His loss to GUNTHER was framed as career-threatening, yet he did not symbolically close the door on wrestling altogether. Trademarking his name and logo only fueled the belief that he was protecting future options, not ruling them out.

From a broader industry standpoint, this debate highlights how retirement has become a flexible concept rather than a fixed endpoint. Fans now evaluate exits based on narrative satisfaction, legacy alignment, and personal authenticity as much as match quality. Where a legend chooses to wrestle next can reshape how their entire career arc is remembered.

In that context, Bischoff’s comments reflect a larger tension within modern wrestling. Not every move is about exposure or star power, and not every major promotion offers the same kind of closure. For veterans like Styles, the final chapter may be defined less by the size of the stage and more by how closely it aligns with who they believe they truly are.