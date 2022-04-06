Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on the WWE return of Cody Rhodes during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

It happened this past Saturday at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One) where he beat Seth Rollins.

“Magic, just one word, magic,” Bischoff said. “Everything from the entrance, the match, the post-match production, the visual reactions to the crowd, what element of that entire presentation was not a 10 on a scale of 1-10. I don’t know, I couldn’t pick it out. That was so good, I was so so happy to be able to watch that live. So proud and I reached out to Cody, we connected afterwards and I’m just so proud for him. I really really am.”

