Eric Bischoff has high expectations for Danhausen’s future, saying he believes the unique character could thrive in WWE and remain there for years to come.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff praised Danhausen’s ability to stand out in a crowded wrestling landscape and said the performer’s presentation gives him lasting appeal.

“I think Danhausen has a future. I really do.”

Bischoff explained that while not everyone immediately understands the gimmick, he sees significant value in it.

“Some people get it, some people don’t. That’s okay. You don’t have to appeal to everybody to be successful.”

He added that memorable characters often have greater longevity than wrestlers who rely solely on in-ring performances.

“Characters last. If you’ve got a great character and you know how to execute it, you’ve always got a place.”

Bischoff specifically pointed to WWE as an environment where Danhausen’s personality could flourish.

“I could see Danhausen in WWE for the next 10 years. Easily.”

He continued by emphasizing that the performer’s uniqueness is one of his biggest strengths.

“He’s different. He stands out. He’s memorable. In this business, that’s a huge advantage.”

Bischoff concluded by saying he believes Danhausen has already demonstrated an understanding of what it takes to connect with audiences.

“He’s figured out who he is, and that’s half the battle. Once you’ve got that figured out, you’ve got something you can build on for a long, long time.”

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