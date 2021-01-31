Eric Bischoff made his thoughts known during the latest episode of 83 weeks as he talked about D-Generation X and the nWo.

He claimed that DX was a copy of nWo: “It should be pretty obvious that it was.”

Bischoff continued by saying that Shawn Michaels overplayed his part in the group. He thinks Triple seemed a lot more natural at it.

“It was entertaining as hell; they knocked it out of the park. I wasn’t a big fan of Shawn Michaels‘ character in DX, he overplayed it, he tried too hard to be cute. Triple H to me seemed a lot more natural at it. He didn’t have to force it quite as hard, I think he was having a lot of fun with it. “

The former SmackDown Executive Director stated he thinks Sean Waltman got the faction over more than Triple H and Michaels.

He would go on to explain his belief as Waltman brought a more edgy character and his leaving WCW to return to WWE to join the group made it feel more like the Monday Night War era.

