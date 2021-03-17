Eric Bischoff did an interview with Chris Van Vliet to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about older wrestlers still competing, especially Goldberg, who he thinks is only doing so for the money. It’s no secret that Goldberg has a pretty good deal with WWE that sees him wrestle twice a year.

“Goldberg is doing it for the money. This is not love for the business or I want to get out there and perform. In my opinion, sorry Bill, you and I aren’t close friends, but we are friends. If what I’m saying offends you Bill, I apologize because I don’t mean it to, but c’mon. Do you think he’s doing it for fun or do you think he’s doing it for the money? He’s smart. That’s not a bad thing. That’s what I’m saying. I’m not putting him down. If I had the ability at Bill’s age and look the way Bill did and somebody said, ‘Hey, I’ll stroke you a seven figure check to come in and work for five minutes’, c’mon. Let’s be honest with ourselves and not bust anybody’s b*lls over it. Every one of us would do it. We dream about that opportunity.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co