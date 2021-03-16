Former WCW President Eric Bischoff was the latest guest on the Insight With Chris Van Vilet podcast to discuss a number of subjects, including his thoughts on using older stars to build up a relationship with an audience and why it’s silly to compare TNA to AEW. Highlights are below.

Calls the comparisons between TNA and AEW stupid and ignorant:

That’s stupid and ignorant, I mean that in the literal sense. People who say those things have no real first-hand knowledge or experience. They have theoretical knowledge based on their fandom. But they don’t really know what they are talking about. I think what AEW is doing is by no means ground-breaking but they are smart. Bringing in former WWE talent with international brand equity and a fan base, what is wrong with that? If you have to rely solely on that I can see the argument. The wrestling audience is not one demo and it’s family viewing. If people today understood the challenge of building a primetime product, you have to appeal to a wide variety of people. If you bring in a load of young fresh talent, no one knows or cares about them.

Why bringing in older stars helps build a relationship with an audience:

You have to build the relationship with the audience. AEW is bringing in equity with former WWE talent and scratching the nostalgia itch. But they are also simultaneously bringing in new and fresh talent. The legends are not detrimental to the new stars.

