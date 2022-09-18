Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on the storyline with Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in AEW during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

Garcia is currently caught between Jericho and Bryan Danielson in the current storyline. He was asked what he would do with the matter if he were the AEW President.

“Here’s what I would do if I was Tony Khan,” Bischoff said (per Wrestling Inc). “I would say, ‘Chris Jericho, do me a favor buddy. Build a story for me for the next eight weeks, 12 weeks, whatever it is, where you get Daniel Garcia over. Call me when you’re done.’” He continued, “Fine tune it, spread it out, break it down into pieces so you get a satisfying piece of that pie every week until you get to the piece where they’re going to put whipped cream on top. Let Chris do it. Let somebody who understands how to get somebody over do it. Chris does, Chris has forgotten more about getting people over than Tony Khan will ever know.”

