Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff noted that he wasn’t a fan of the Lockdown PPV event in TNA Wrestling.

“The Lockdown pay-per-view where every match was in a cage was like the dumbest damn idea,” Bischoff said. “I don’t know whose idea it was, I’m sure I’m offending somebody whose last name is Jarrett, but man, I hated that idea. Nobody could explain to me why it made any sense. There was not one reasonable explanation.”

The Lockdown pay-per-view was initially introduced in 2005. The PPV concept saw every match take place inside a steel cage that surrounded the then-six-sided ring.

