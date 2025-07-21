In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, legendary wrestling executive Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the future of TNA Wrestling, and according to him, they’re closer than ever to breaking through in a big way.

**“They are one deal away from being a major player. If they get a broadcast partner, if they get the right broadcast situation—because they’ve got the product. They know what they’re doing. It’s a good team of people. They just need a bigger platform, and if they get it, watch them take off. —In terms of television ratings and popularity, they could be number two in a minute.”**

The quote has sparked conversation across the wrestling world, as TNA Wrestling, formerly Impact Wrestling, has recently undergone a full brand revival and is generating buzz for its revamped presentation, rising stars, and veteran-led locker room. They’re currently in a working relationship with WWE. But according to Bischoff, what they need isn’t a talent shake-up or creative overhaul: it’s a better TV deal.

TNA Wrestling’s Broadcast Situation

Currently, TNA Wrestling airs weekly on AXS TV, a smaller cable network that limits their reach to more casual fans. While die-hard wrestling audiences continue to follow TNA through online clips, YouTube, and Impact Plus, their broadcast presence remains a major bottleneck.

Bischoff, who helped turn WCW into a ratings giant in the 1990s, understands the power of television exposure better than almost anyone. He knows that even the best wrestling product won’t succeed if people can’t easily watch it.

“They just need a bigger platform… watch them take off.”

The TNA Product Is Stronger Than Ever

Since rebranding back to TNA Wrestling in early 2024, the company has improved its:

In-ring quality

Storyline consistency

PPV production value

Talent depth

TNA has also re-engaged former fans with nostalgia-driven marketing while introducing younger talent to modernize the brand. Critical reception of recent TNA pay-per-views and weekly shows has been increasingly positive, even without a mainstream platform. In short: the product is ready. The platform is not.

Could TNA Become the Number Two Promotion?

While WWE remains the undisputed leader in professional wrestling, and AEW currently holds the number two spot, Bischoff’s quote suggests that TNA could challenge that position with the right media partner.

“In terms of television ratings and popularity, they could be number two in a minute.”

While this is a bold claim, it isn’t impossible, especially if TNA can secure a network TV deal or a major streaming partnership. The right broadcast partner could introduce the TNA brand to millions of new homes, opening the door to sponsorships, talent acquisitions, and long-term growth.

The Broadcast Deal That Could Change Everything

Imagine TNA landing on:

FOX Sports 1

Peacock or Amazon Prime Video

A Saturday morning slot on a mainstream broadcast channel

With WWE programming shifting in 2025 (RAW to Netflix, SmackDown still on cable but rumored for streaming in the future), there’s a window for TNA to claim a more visible spot in the wrestling ecosystem; if the timing and deal are right.

Why Eric Bischoff’s Words Matter

Eric Bischoff isn’t just an observer, he’s someone who’s lived through the highs and lows of the wrestling business. As the architect behind WCW Nitro, the nWo, and one of the most competitive eras in wrestling history, his opinion holds weight.

He has also been a frequent critic of promotions that don’t deliver on potential—so when he says TNA is on the verge of something big, it’s worth listening.

Final Thoughts

TNA Wrestling may not be back on top yet, but according to Eric Bischoff, they’re just one deal away.

“They’ve got the product… they just need a bigger platform.”

As the wrestling media landscape continues to shift, one strategic move could elevate TNA from a cult favorite to a mainstream contender. With the right broadcast partner, Bischoff believes TNA could rise to the number two spot and fast.