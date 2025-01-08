Eric Bischoff is making his return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) this weekend.

Ahead of the MLW Colosseum show scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2025, MLW has announced that Eric Bischoff will be appearing live via satellite.

MLW.com released the following announcement today with all of the details:

Bischoff to Address MLW Via Satellite this Saturday

Eric Bischoff breaks his silence at MLW Colosseum this Saturday live on YouTube

Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced Eric Bischoff will make a special appearance via satellite at MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

This Saturday at MLW Kings of Colosseum, the world will take one step closer to uncovering the truth behind Eric Bischoff’s shocking finale at ONE-SHOT. The legendary and controversial executive, known for rewriting the rules of professional wrestling, will address MLW via satellite—leaving fans and wrestlers alike wondering what’s next for the league. With confidential MLW documents in his possession and a cryptic phone call that closed ONE-SHOT, Bischoff’s sudden involvement has left the MLW landscape in chaos.

He’s holding the paperwork, he’s making the calls… but what’s Eric Bischoff’s endgame? Does one of the most powerful figures in wrestling history now hold the future of MLW in his hands? The questions are endless. Bischoff’s return wasn’t by chance, and his reputation for thriving in chaos has everyone asking: what does he have planned for Major League Wrestling?

At ONE-SHOT, Bischoff sent shockwaves through MLW. At Kings of Colosseum, the mystery deepens. Could this be the dawn of a new era in MLW, one orchestrated by the man who once waged war against the biggest giants in the sport? Or is this just the beginning of a much larger power play? Is Eric working on behalf of a rival company?

Tune in this Saturday to witness the next chapter in this unfolding saga. One thing is certain: when Eric Bischoff speaks, the wrestling world listens.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.